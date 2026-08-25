Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone Injury: Remains out with sore ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Caglianone (ankle) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Toronto.

Caglianone will miss a second straight start due to right ankle soreness, an injury that's been nagging at him for at least a week. John Rave will occupy right field for the Royals on Tuesday while Caglianone recuperates.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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