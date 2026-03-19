Jac Caglianone News: Closes strong WBC with Italy

Caglianone went 4-for-14 with a double, a home run, four RBI, a stolen base and five walks across five games for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Caglianone got off to a hot start in Cactus League play and carried that momentum into the WBC, highlighted by a two-run blast against the United States on March 10 in pool play. He flashed his exciting power while also showing solid plate discipline, drawing five walks. After a disappointing rookie campaign in which the 23-year-old hit .157/.237/.295 with six doubles, seven homers and 18 RBI across 62 big-league appearances, the Royals wanted him to earn his spot in the lineup. With his strong spring showing, Caglianone figures to see consistent playing time in right field, though the 2024 first-round pick could sit in favor of Starling Marte against left-handed pitching.