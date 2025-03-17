Jac Caglianone News: Cut from big-league camp

The Royals reassigned Caglianone to minor-league camp Monday.

Caglianone never had a real chance to make the Royals' Opening Day roster, but he nonetheless turned heads in camp, putting up a 1.871 OPS with three home runs over 13 Cactus League tilts. The 22-year-old is likely to begin the season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and could push to debut in 2025 if he's able to make enough contact.