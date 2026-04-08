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Jac Caglianone News: Exiting starting nine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Caglianone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Caglianone was included in the lineup the last time the Royals faced a lefty starter (Milwaukee's Kyle Harrison) on Sunday, but the 23-year-old will head to the bench for the series finale in Cleveland while southpaw Joey Cantillo takes the hill for Cleveland. Caglianone will give up his usual spot in right field to Starling Marte, who will bat eighth.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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