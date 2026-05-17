Jac Caglianone News: Goes yard in loss

Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

With his team trailing by three runs, Caglianone opened the ninth inning with a monstrous 428-foot solo homer to cut into the deficit, though no further rally ensued as the Royals' losing streak stretched to six games. The 23-year-old possesses immense raw power but hasn't consistently translated it into extra-base production early in his big-league career. That said, the numbers in 2026 are a noticeable improvement from the .532 OPS he posted across 62 games in 2025. This season, Caglianone is slashing .246/.318/.425 with five homers, seven doubles, a triple, nine RBI and 18 runs across 42 contests.