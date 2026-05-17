Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: Goes yard in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

With his team trailing by three runs, Caglianone opened the ninth inning with a monstrous 428-foot solo homer to cut into the deficit, though no further rally ensued as the Royals' losing streak stretched to six games. The 23-year-old possesses immense raw power but hasn't consistently translated it into extra-base production early in his big-league career. That said, the numbers in 2026 are a noticeable improvement from the .532 OPS he posted across 62 games in 2025. This season, Caglianone is slashing .246/.318/.425 with five homers, seven doubles, a triple, nine RBI and 18 runs across 42 contests.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago