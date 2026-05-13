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Jac Caglianone News: Hitting bench versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Caglianone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With southpaw Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago, the Royals will stock up on some extra right-handed bats. Caglianone will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Michael Massey, Kyle Isbel and Carter Jensen.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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