Jac Caglianone News: Hitting bench versus lefty
Caglianone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
With southpaw Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago, the Royals will stock up on some extra right-handed bats. Caglianone will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Michael Massey, Kyle Isbel and Carter Jensen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring13 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More