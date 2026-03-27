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Jac Caglianone News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Caglianone isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Caglianone will dodge a matchup with left-hander Chris Sale on Friday, allowing for Starling Marte to draw the start in right field. Caglianone and Marte are expected to platoon going forward, with Caglianone being on the strong side of the split.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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