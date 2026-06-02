Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: Laces two-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 9-2 victory over the Reds.

Caglianone reached base three times, highlighted by a two-run homer that left the bat at 108.1 mph in the fifth inning. Monday marked a strong start to June for the 23-year-old after he hit .222 with a .638 OPS, three homers, four doubles, seven RBI, seven runs and a stolen base across 27 contests in May. Overall, he's hitting .242 with a .711 OPS, 16 extra-base hits (six homers), 13 RBI, 20 runs and a stolen base through 55 games this season.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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