Jac Caglianone News: Laces two-run homer
Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 9-2 victory over the Reds.
Caglianone reached base three times, highlighted by a two-run homer that left the bat at 108.1 mph in the fifth inning. Monday marked a strong start to June for the 23-year-old after he hit .222 with a .638 OPS, three homers, four doubles, seven RBI, seven runs and a stolen base across 27 contests in May. Overall, he's hitting .242 with a .711 OPS, 16 extra-base hits (six homers), 13 RBI, 20 runs and a stolen base through 55 games this season.
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