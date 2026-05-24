Jac Caglianone News: Logs first stolen base

Caglianone went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Mariners.

Caglianone contributed to the Royals' three-run first inning with a two-out RBI single before promptly stealing second base. It marked the 23-year-old's first successful stolen base of the season after he was caught in his lone previous attempt April 4 against the Brewers. Speed isn't exactly the right fielder's calling card, though he has shown improvement at the plate in his second big-league season. Caglianone is slashing .247/.310/.416 with 15 extra-base hits (five homers), 11 RBI and 18 runs across 47 games in 2026 after mustering just a .532 OPS in 62 contests in 2025.