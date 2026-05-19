Jac Caglianone News: Pair of doubles in loss
Caglianone went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Caglianone accounted for two of the Royals' six hits, and he drove in just his 10th run of the season with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning. He now has two straight multi-hit games and is slashing .254/.322/.442 with five homers, 10 RBI, 18 runs scored and a 12:43 BB:K across 152 plate appearances this season. Caglianone has a strong batted-ball profile, as he's in the 95th percentile or better in average exit velocity (94 mph), barrel rate (17.6 percent), hard-hit rate (54.9 percent) and bat speed (76.5 mph), but the results haven't been there in a Kansas City offense that has struggled as a whole.
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