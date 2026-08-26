Jac Caglianone News: Returning to starting nine Wednesday
Caglianone (ankle) will start in right field and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Caglianone will check back into the starting nine after a lingering sore right ankle kept him out of the lineup for the previous two contests. The 23-year-old has been one of the majors' hottest hitters in August, producing a .403/.427/.694 slash line with five home runs, three steals, 20 RBI and 12 runs in 20 games on the month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends7 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 20277 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)8 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More