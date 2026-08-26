Jac Caglianone News: Returning to starting nine Wednesday

Caglianone (ankle) will start in right field and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Caglianone will check back into the starting nine after a lingering sore right ankle kept him out of the lineup for the previous two contests. The 23-year-old has been one of the majors' hottest hitters in August, producing a .403/.427/.694 slash line with five home runs, three steals, 20 RBI and 12 runs in 20 games on the month.