Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: Returning to starting nine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 1:20pm

Caglianone (ankle) will start in right field and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Caglianone will check back into the starting nine after a lingering sore right ankle kept him out of the lineup for the previous two contests. The 23-year-old has been one of the majors' hottest hitters in August, producing a .403/.427/.694 slash line with five home runs, three steals, 20 RBI and 12 runs in 20 games on the month.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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