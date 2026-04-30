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Jac Caglianone News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Caglianone is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

With lefty Jeffrey Springs on the hill for the Athletics, Caglianone will take a seat. Starling Marte is starting in right field and batting sixth. Caglianone is slashing .217/.250/.435 with one homer, two RBI and a 0:10 BB:K across 24 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season. He hasn't been much better against right-handers.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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