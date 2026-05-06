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Jac Caglianone News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Caglianone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

After starting each of the Royals' first five games of May and going a collective 4-for-17 with two home runs, two walks, four RBI and three runs, Caglianone will receive a night off Wednesday. Starling Marte will check in for Caglianone in right field and will bat sixth.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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