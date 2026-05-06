Jac Caglianone News: Sitting Wednesday
Caglianone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
After starting each of the Royals' first five games of May and going a collective 4-for-17 with two home runs, two walks, four RBI and three runs, Caglianone will receive a night off Wednesday. Starling Marte will check in for Caglianone in right field and will bat sixth.
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