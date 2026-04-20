Jac Caglianone News: Slugs first homer Monday

Caglianone went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Orioles.

Caglianone snapped his homer drought, demolishing a Kyle Bradish fastball over the center-field wall in the second inning for his first long ball of the season. After a quiet first two weeks, the 23-year-old outfielder is starting to find his rhythm, hitting safely in six straight games and raising his OPS to .750 through 20 contests.