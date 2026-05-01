Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: Slugs third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Caglianone went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Caglianone has homered three times over his last nine games, accounting for half of his hits in that span and all of his homers on the year. The outfielder continues to see a strong-side platoon role in right field. He's batting .253 with a .762 OPS, five RBI, 12 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 102 plate appearances this season.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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