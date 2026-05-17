Jac Caglianone News: Taking seat Sunday

Caglianone isn't in the Royals' starting lineup Sunday versus St. Louis.

Caglianone will begin the game on the bench for the third time in the Royals' past five contests despite the Cardinals starting right-hander Andre Pallante. Caglianone has been fairly productive in May, however, batting .239 with three homers over 46 at-bats. Lane Thomas is starting in right field for the Royals on Sunday.