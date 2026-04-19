Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: Taking seat versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Caglianone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After a stretch of four consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Caglianone will exit the lineup Sunday while the Yankees send a southpaw (Ryan Weathers) to the bump. Starling Marte will take Caglianone's spot in right field and will bat sixth.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 2: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 2: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Chris Toman
17 days ago