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Jac Caglianone News: Ties game with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Caglianone went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Caglianone was on the bench to start the contest, but he came in as a pinch hitter for Starling Marte in the eighth inning. Caglianone struck out in that at-bat, but he came through an inning later with a game-tying homer when the Royals were down to their last out. He's hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 11-for-36 (.306) with two homers, four RBI and a 4:12 BB:K in that span. For the season, Caglianone is batting .263 with a .769 OPS, two homers, four RBI, 11 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and no stolen bases across 90 plate appearances. He continues to hold down a strong-side platoon role in right field.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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