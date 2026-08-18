Jac Caglianone News: Trio of hits in win
Caglianone went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Athletics.
Caglianone recorded a trio of hits, including RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings. The 23-year-old has been on fire in August, slashing .424/.443/.746 with five homers, 20 RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases over his past 15 games. Overall, Caglianone has taken a major leap in his second big-league season, hitting .276/.327/.492 with 22 homers, 60 RBI, 57 runs and six stolen bases across 118 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 153 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jac Caglianone See More