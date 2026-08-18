Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: Trio of hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Caglianone went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Athletics.

Caglianone recorded a trio of hits, including RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings. The 23-year-old has been on fire in August, slashing .424/.443/.746 with five homers, 20 RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases over his past 15 games. Overall, Caglianone has taken a major leap in his second big-league season, hitting .276/.327/.492 with 22 homers, 60 RBI, 57 runs and six stolen bases across 118 contests.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
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