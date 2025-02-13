Jace Jung Injury: Clearer path to roster spot

With free agent Alex Bregman passing up the Tigers to sign with the Red Sox, Jung (wrist) should have a clearer path to time at third base, though Matt Vierling likely remains the top option there Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jung may have been pushed to the minors if Bregman had joined the team, but the former now has a clearer path to making the roster and having a meaningful role. Vierling is likely still the top option at the hot corner, though he can also play the outfield. Vierling also bats from the right side while Jung is left handed. That leaves the two players as potential platoon mates, and the 24-year-old Jung could emerge as a fantasy contributor in his second MLB season. He did undergo minor wrist surgery in December but should be good to go for spring training.