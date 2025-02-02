Jace Jung Injury: Figures to compete for bench role

Jung (wrist) is the mix for an Opening Day bench role this spring, though he may also begin the year at Triple-A Toledo, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Jung made his MLB debut in 2024 and slashed .241/.362/.304 in 34 games. The 24-year-old still has plenty of upside, though with the Tigers adding Gleyber Torres in the offseason, their infield is now a bit more crowded in the short term. That could leave Jung to compete with the likes of Andy Ibanez, Zach McKinstry and others for a utility role off the bench. Jung underwent minor wrist surgery in December, but he should be ready to go for spring training, and a strong exhibition showing would help his cause.