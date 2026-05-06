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Jace Jung News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 12:54pm

The Tigers recalled Jung from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He'll start at designated hitter and bat ninth in the Tigers' series finale against the Red Sox.

Detroit had optioned Jung to Triple-A on Sunday, but he'll rejoin the big club just three days later after Gleyber Torres (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Capable of playing first base, second base and third base, Jung will shore up the Tigers' infield depth but isn't expected to be in line for steady at-bats during his upcoming stint in the majors.

Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers
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