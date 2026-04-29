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Jace Jung News: Called up, drawing start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Tigers recalled Jung from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He'll start at designated hitter and will bat ninth in Detroit's matchup with Atlanta.

Though he'll be making his 2026 debut for Detroit in a non-defensive role, Jung will be an option for the Tigers at three infield spots (first base, second base and third base) while he's up with the big club. With Javier Baez (ankle) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move, the Tigers have an opening the everyday lineup, but it's not clear if Jung will be in line for regular starts or if Detroit will lean on a committee of players to replace Baez. Jung has struggled in his limited opportunities at the big-league level over the previous two seasons and gotten off to a so-so start to the campaign at Toledo, producing a .222/.358/.364 slash line and 103 wRC+ while striking out at 22.8 percent clip over 123 plate appearances.

Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers
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