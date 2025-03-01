Fantasy Baseball
Jace Jung News: Could benefit with Vierling out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

With Matt Vierling (shoulder) set to begin the regular season on the injured list, per Joey Johnston of MLB.com, Jung could have a clearer path to regular playing time at third base.

Jung was already seemingly on top of the depth chart at the hot corner, though he was likely to work in a platoon with Vierling. However, Vierling is dealing with a strained right rotator cuff muscle and will not be ready for Opening Day, so Jung may see a larger share of playing time in the early going. If the 24-year-old gets off to a hot start, he could lock up the role more firmly for the rest of the year.

