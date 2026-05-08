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Jace Jung News: Optioned to Toledo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Tigers optioned Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jung was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday but will head back to the minors after going 0-for-2 during his lone appearance against the Red Sox. Zack Short re-signed with Detroit on an MLB contract Friday and will take Jung's place on the active roster.

Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers
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