Jace Jung News: Optioned to Toledo
The Tigers optioned Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Jung was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday but will head back to the minors after going 0-for-2 during his lone appearance against the Red Sox. Zack Short re-signed with Detroit on an MLB contract Friday and will take Jung's place on the active roster.
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