Jace Jung

Jace Jung News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Jung was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It had seemed like Jung had a good chance of making the team after Matt Vierling (shoulder) was ruled out for Opening Day, but the Tigers will make do with the likes of Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez at third base while Vierling is sidelined. Jung hit .121 with one home run and a 10:4 K:BB in 37 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play.

Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers

