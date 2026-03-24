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Jace Jung News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Tigers optioned Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jung never seemed overly likely to make Detroit's Opening Day roster, but he stuck around for the entirety of spring training while posting a .286/.405/.371 slash line in 20 games. The 25-year-old had a .342 OPS in 55 plate appearances for the Tigers last year and isn't likely to see significant playing time in the majors this year unless the club dealing with some significant infield injuries.

Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers
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