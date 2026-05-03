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Jace Jung News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Tigers optioned Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jung was called up from Toledo on Wednesday and will return there after going 1-for-4 with two walks and a run in two big-league contests. Zack Short is taking his spot on the major-league roster.

Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers
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