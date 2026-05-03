Jace Jung News: Returns to minors
The Tigers optioned Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Jung was called up from Toledo on Wednesday and will return there after going 1-for-4 with two walks and a run in two big-league contests. Zack Short is taking his spot on the major-league roster.
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