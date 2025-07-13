Jace LaViolette News: Heading to Cleveland

The Guardians have selected LaViolette with the 27th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

LaViolette came into his junior year at Texas A&M with a chance to go 1-1 but he hit .258 with a 25.2 percent strikeout rate after hitting .305 with a 24.3 percent strikeout rate as a sophomore. While LaViolette makes decent swing decisions, he had a 74.7 percent contact rate and whiffed in the zone more than the typical first rounder. The lefty-hitting 6-foot-6 outfielder moves well for his size, but he's expected to end up in an outfield corner, which will put more pressure on his hit tool. LaViolette showcased his power potential by setting an Aggies record with 21 homers as a freshman and by slashing .305/.449/.726 with 29 homers as a sophomore. His name value and power potential will get him drafted in the first few rounds of dynasty first-year player drafts, but the realistic ceiling is Matt Wallner and the floor is a player who doesn't make enough contact to reach the majors.