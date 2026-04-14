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Jack Anderson News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Red Sox selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Anderson has yielded four runs with a 9:3 K:BB over his first 9.2 innings at Worcester this season. The 26-year-old will give the Red Sox a fresh relief arm after the bullpen covered 6.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Twins. Anderson will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.

Jack Anderson
Boston Red Sox
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