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Jack Anderson News: Back in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Red Sox optioned Anderson to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Anderson was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, but Justin Slaten's (oblique) return from the injured list Saturday will cause Anderson to return to the WooSox without appearing for the big club. The 26-year-old righty has surrendered three earned runs in eight innings with Boston and owns a 4.50 ERA through 18 frames in the minors.

Jack Anderson
Boston Red Sox
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