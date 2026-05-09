Jack Anderson News: Back in minors
The Red Sox optioned Anderson to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
Anderson was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, but Justin Slaten's (oblique) return from the injured list Saturday will cause Anderson to return to the WooSox without appearing for the big club. The 26-year-old righty has surrendered three earned runs in eight innings with Boston and owns a 4.50 ERA through 18 frames in the minors.
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