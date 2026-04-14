Jack Anderson News: Impresses in MLB debut

Anderson allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over three innings in his MLB debut Tuesday against the Twins.

Called up from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day after Garrett Crochet's short outing Monday taxed Boston's pitching staff, Anderson made the most of his first major-league opportunity. The 26-year-old came on after Sonny Gray's early exit and immediately struck out the side and carried that momentum through three strong innings, with the only blemish coming on a solo homer by Byron Buxton in the sixth. It was an encouraging debut for Anderson who posted a 3.72 ERA with nine punchouts over 9.2 innings in his first two starts at Worcester.