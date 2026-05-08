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Jack Anderson News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Red Sox recalled Anderson from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Anderson permitted three runs with a 6:2 K:BB over eight innings in an earlier stint with Boston. The 26-year-old is capable of logging multiple innings during his appearances, so he'll offer the bullpen some length.

Jack Anderson
Boston Red Sox
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