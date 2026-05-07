Jack Anderson News: Set to return to big leagues
Anderson is expected to be called up from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
Anderson will join the major-league roster for the second time this season, having produced a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with six strikeouts over eight innings in three appearances with Boston earlier this season. The right-hander pitched multiple innings in all three of his previous outings with the Red Sox, reaching 52 pitches thrown in his longest appearance April 14 versus the Twins.
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