Jack Brannigan headshot

Jack Brannigan Injury: Exits after being struck by ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Brannigan (face) was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus Philadelphia after being hit by a batted ball, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Brannigan started the split-squad game at third base but was replaced in the second inning after being hit in the face by a groundball, per Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com. He subsequently underwent examination and treatment by local and team medical staffs. Jesus Castillo entered the game for Brannigan following the latter's departure.

Jack Brannigan
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Brannigan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Brannigan See More
Farm Futures: Prospect Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Prospect Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
September 28, 2023
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
August 28, 2023