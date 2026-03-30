Jack Brannigan headshot

Jack Brannigan Injury: Lands on MiLB IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Brannigan (nose) was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday.

Brannigan suffered a fractured nose during spring training and will need some more time before returning to game action. The injury isn't considered significant, so he figures to be back on the field in the near future for Double-A Altoona.

Jack Brannigan
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Brannigan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Brannigan See More
Farm Futures: Prospect Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Prospect Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
September 28, 2023
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
August 28, 2023