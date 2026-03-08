Jack Brannigan Injury: Sent to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Brannigan (nose) to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Brannigan has been out of action since suffering a fractured nose after being hit in the face by a bad hop while playing the field in his Grapefruit League debut back on Feb. 22. The injury isn't considered significant, but it's an unfortunate setback for Brannigan after the 24-year-old infielder missed the final three months of the 2025 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. The Pirates haven't revealed if Brannigan will be ready for game action by the time spring training concludes, so he could open the season on Indianapolis' 7-day injured list.