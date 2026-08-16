Jack Brannigan News: Demoted to Indianapolis
The Pirates optioned Brannigan to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
Brannigan recorded no plate appearances with the big-league club after being elevated Thursday. With Indianapolis, the 25-year-old has slashed just .205/.305/.352 with three homers and 19 RBI in 106 plate appearances this year. Pittsburgh recalled Nick Yorke to take Brannigan's spot on the 26-man roster.
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