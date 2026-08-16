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Jack Cebert News: Debuts for new organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Cebert (undisclosed) has allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters over eight innings in two starts for Double-A Harrisburg since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Aug. 9.

Though Cebert hadn't pitched since July 24 before he was acquired Aug. 3 in the five-player deal that sent first baseman Luis Garcia to the Yankees, the Nationals never expressed much concern that the 24-year-old righty was dealing with a long-term injury. He's proceeded to deliver two strong performances to begin his time in the Nationals organization, bringing his ERA and WHIP down to 3.77 and 1.19, respectively, over 90.2 innings across stops with three different affiliates this season.

Jack Cebert
Washington Nationals
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