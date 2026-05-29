Jack Dreyer Injury: Won't go on rehab assignment
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Dreyer (shoulder) will not go on a rehab assignment and will be activated from the 15-day injured list when eligible June 1, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Dreyer landed on the 15-day IL in mid-May due to left shoulder discomfort. The extended rest appears to have been enough to warrant a minimum stint on the IL for the left-hander, who is tracking toward being available out of the Dodgers' bullpen for their series opener against the Diamondbacks on Monday. Prior to his injury, Dreyer posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, three holds and a 24:6 K:BB across 21.2 innings.
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