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Jack Dreyer Injury: Won't go on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Dreyer (shoulder) will not go on a rehab assignment and will be activated from the 15-day injured list when eligible June 1, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dreyer landed on the 15-day IL in mid-May due to left shoulder discomfort. The extended rest appears to have been enough to warrant a minimum stint on the IL for the left-hander, who is tracking toward being available out of the Dodgers' bullpen for their series opener against the Diamondbacks on Monday. Prior to his injury, Dreyer posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, three holds and a 24:6 K:BB across 21.2 innings.

Jack Dreyer
Los Angeles Dodgers
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