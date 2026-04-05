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Jack Dreyer News: Notches win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Dreyer (1-0) was credited with the win against Washington on Sunday, walking one batter and striking out one in a hitless and scoreless inning of work.

Dreyer entered the game in the seventh inning with Los Angeles down three runs. He walked the first batter he faced before retiring the next three Nationals hitters in order. The Dodgers then scored four runs in the top of the eighth to put Dreyer in position for the victory. The left-handed reliever has looked good so far this season, tossing four scoreless innings while registering a 4:2 K:BB through four outings.

Jack Dreyer
Los Angeles Dodgers
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