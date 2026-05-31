Jack Dreyer News: Reinstated from IL
The Dodgers activated Dreyer (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander has been sidelined by shoulder soreness the past couple weeks but is ready to rejoin the big-league roster. Dreyer has a 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB with three holds across 21.2 innings this season and should reclaim a high-leverage role now that he's healthy.
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