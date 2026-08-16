Jack Flaherty headshot

Jack Flaherty Injury: Throwing, but lacks clear return date

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

The Tigers announced Friday that Flaherty (forearm) has increased the intensity and distance of his throwing progression, MLB.com reports.

Flaherty doesn't appear to have been cleared to start throwing off a mound just yet as he works his way back from right flexor inflammation, so he looks like he could still be at least a couple of weeks away from potentially returning from the 15-day injured list. Since he's been on the shelf for less than a month, the right-hander probably still has time to get stretched back out for a starting role, but he'll need to avoid any setbacks while he builds up.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Flaherty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Flaherty See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
12 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Week 17 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 17 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
20 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
21 days ago