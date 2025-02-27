Fantasy Baseball
Jack Flaherty headshot

Jack Flaherty News: Allows one run in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Flaherty allowed one run on a hit and two walks across two innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Flaherty, who signed with Detroit on a two-year, $35 million deal earlier this month, made his spring debut and looked good during his short stint on the mound. The righty has a rotation spot locked up and should serve as the team's No. 2 starter behind ace Tarik Skubal. Flaherty started last year with the Tigers before getting traded to the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series title. Overall, Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 194 strikeouts over 162 innings in the 2024 regular season, and he projects as a solid fantasy option in 2025.

