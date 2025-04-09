Jack Flaherty News: Brilliant in no-decision Wednesday

Flaherty came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees, allowing three hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

In a battle of high-school teammates between Flaherty and New York lefty Max Fried, both of whom attended Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, the duo combined for 20 strikeouts over 12.1 scoreless frames. Flaherty bowed out of the duel after 92 pitches (58 strikes) having racked up 31 called or swinging strikes. The right-hander has been impressive in his second stint with Detroit, and while he has yet to last six innings in a start, he's delivered a 1.62 ERA and 21:7 K:BB through 16.2 innings. Flaherty will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Milwaukee.