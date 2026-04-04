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Jack Flaherty News: Falls short of win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Cardinals, getting charged with five runs on three hits and four walks over four-plus innings. He struck out six.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with in 2017, Flaherty was cruising with a 7-1 lead heading into the fifth inning, but he put the first four batters of the frame on base before getting the hook after 86 pitches (47 strikes). Jordan Walker then greeted reliever Drew Anderson with a grand slam, tacking three more runs onto Flaherty's ledger. The veteran right-hander has fallen short of lasting five innings in both his starts to begin the year, posting a 7.56 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB through 8.1 innings. He'll try to find some consistency in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Minnesota.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
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