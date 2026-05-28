Jack Flaherty News: Fans nine but falls to 0-7
Flaherty (0-7) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, completing 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking nine batters.
Flaherty was dominant at times, racking up 20 whiffs and nine punchouts. He held the Angels scoreless through four frames, but he lost steam in a three-run fifth inning, and the lack of run support from Detroit's offense saddled Flaherty with yet another defeat. The veteran right-hander is not only tied for the MLB lead with seven losses, he's also yet to win a game through 12 starts. Flaherty is at least providing his fantasy managers with punchouts -- he has 64 over 52.2 frames -- but his 5.81 ERA and 1.61 WHIP have landed him on many waiver wires.
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