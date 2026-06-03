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Jack Flaherty News: Finally gets in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Flaherty (1-7) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in an 8-0 rout of the Rays. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander got lifted after 94 pitches (56 strikes), falling short of his second quality start of 2026, but he finally collected his first win after getting stuck with the loss in his five prior trips to the mound. Flaherty has a 4.71 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 28.2 innings since the beginning of May, but his 38:7 K:BB over that stretch offers some hope he'll be able to turn a tough season around. He'll look to build on this effort in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Mariners.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
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