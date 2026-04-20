Jack Flaherty headshot

Jack Flaherty News: Loses control in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Flaherty didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs (zero earned) on three hits and six walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

With Monday's game having an early first-pitch time of 11:10 a.m. ET, Flaherty appeared to be a step slow on the mound. It was the third time in his career that the right-hander issued at least six walks, and the Tigers decided they'd seen enough after he threw a season-low 73 pitches (41 strikes). Flaherty has a strong 3.47 ERA through 23.1 innings, but his 1.59 WHIP and 24:20 K:BB are major causes for concern ahead of a difficult task at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park against the Reds in his next start.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
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