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Jack Flaherty News: Rocked by Reds on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Flaherty (0-2) took the loss against Cincinnati on Saturday, surrendering six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over two innings.

Flaherty was staked to a 1-0 lead after half an inning, but he quickly fell behind by yielding two homers for four total runs in the bottom of the frame. The Reds got to him for another long ball in the second, and Flaherty wasn't allowed to return to the mound for the third. The three long balls were a season worst for Flaherty, who had given up just one homer over his five starts prior to Saturday. It's been an up-and-down campaign for Flaherty, as he holds a 5.33 ERA despite yielding one or zero earned runs in three of his six outings. His next start is projected to be a home matchup versus Texas.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
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